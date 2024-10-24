Two KDF officers arrested for gruesome murder expected in court

Mercy was reported missing from her parents’ home in Pipeline, Embakasi, on September 28, 2024.

Two suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 26-year-old Mercy Rufani will be arraigned in court today.

Joseph Ngera Kamau and Fred Mathenge Kanja, both Kenya Army officers based in Embakasi, were the last known individuals to have been in contact with Mercy, whose body was discovered dumped in the Mwiki area along the Eastern Bypass.

Following forensic leads, detectives located the duo in their hideouts in Komarock Estate and the Tononoka area of Embakasi.

They are currently detained at Kasarani Police Station, awaiting their court appearance.

Mercy was reported missing from her parents’ home in Pipeline, Embakasi, on September 28, 2024.

“The search for her turned into a heart-wrenching saga, culminating in the discovery of her lifeless body, partially undressed and bearing bruises on her thighs, lower back, and left ankle. Beside her, detectives found a black blouse, a blanket, and a mobile phone” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Investigations revealed that on the night she disappeared, Joseph Ngera picked up Mercy from her home in a Mazda (Reg. No. KDA 796L) and took her to his house in Komarock.

A misunderstanding occurred in the parking lot, leading to a confrontation in which Kamau assaulted Mercy, resulting in her death. He then called Kanja for assistance in disposing of her body.