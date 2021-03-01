Two Kenyan airports ranked Africa’s best in customer experience

Kenya’s busiest airports, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA) have been ranked the best in customer service by Airports Council International (ACI).

JKIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year in Africa while MIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passengers per year in Africa in ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

“I congratulate KAA on the success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience. During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World Director General.

Kenya Airports Authority’s Acting Managing Director, Alex Gitari noted that the recognition was timely, coming at a time when JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation works set to further improve on customer experience.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports,” Gitari stated.

The survey captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

The ACI Awards for JKIA and MIA come soon after the recent recognition of the two airports under ACI World’s Voice of Customer Initiative.