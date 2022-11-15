Two Kenyan films to screen on Aljazeera

The two will be part of the English Africa Direct series.

Two documentary films shot by Kenyans are scheduled to air on Aljazeera beginning December 6th.

Moses Obuye‘s Kenya Ice Lions, which is set in Kikuyu and Mukuru Kuyaba, Nairobi follows the action of Benjamin Mburu, captain and assistant coach of the Ice Lions, the only ice hockey team in East and Central Africa, which had competed internationally until the pandemic hit. He rallies the skaters and finds innovative ways to keep their skills, and the team’s finance, alive.

Conservation From Above by Rahab Wambui tells the story of Daniel Zuma, a surveillance pilot in the Kasigau Corridor conservation area. He also does on-the-ground work in conservation, including with local communities in which he grew up, conveying an important conservation message and leaving a legacy to pass on. The film was shot in Rukinga, Kenya.

These are two of 14 engaging and insightful short documentaries from nine African countries that will be presented in the second season of Africa Direct on Al Jazeera English Documentaries.

Season Two follows the success of the first season in 2021, and presents another 14 episodes of short documentaries, made by Africans about Africans. They provide a vivid and fascinating look into the diversity of ordinary people on the continent. Whether they are unsung heroes, change champions or simply getting on with their lives, they are all agents in their own stories.

This year the countries represented include Mali, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique. AJE welcomes back some alumni directors as well as new ones to the fold.

