Two Kenyan rugby players detained for one week over rape charges

Two Kenyan rugby players charged with rape will remain in custody for the next one week as the prosecution seeks a minimum 15 years custodial sentence.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku ruled that Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba are guilty of raping a lady whose identity was kept secret in February 10 last year at a Nairobi apartment.

The two, who played for Kenya Harlequins, were out on 500,000 shillings cash bail each.

While terming the matter as serious, Mutuku directed that the two remain in custody until the sentencing.

This was after they were found guilty of rape charges on Thursday. In the case that carries a minimum sentence of 15 years, defence lawyer Jimmy Wafula Simiyu prayed that the court considers a lenient and non-custodial sentence.

Simiyu observed that the two do not have a criminal record, obeyed court directions and attended all court sessions since the commencement of the case.

Wanyama and Olaba are said to have committed the offence at Seefar apartments in Highrise, Nairobi on February 11, 2018.

In her statement to the police, the woman claimed that on the fateful day, which was her birthday, she attended a party in Kilimani where the two rugby players were present.

She notes that she only knew one of the two rugby players and after a night of merry-making, she went home with them.

It was then, she claims, that they took advantage of her intoxicated state and raped her repeatedly, refusing to take no for an answer.