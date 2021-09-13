Two Kenyan startups among 15 beneficiaries of Google-backed training

Two Kenyan startups are among the 15 Africa-based businesses graduating in the Google for Startups Accelerator (GfS) Africa Programme.

Angaza Elimu and Ndovu are part of the three-month Google-sponsored training programme aimed at helping them to grow through mentorship and training.

The programme was brought to a close with a demo day showcasing the works, market opportunities and business plans of participating startups.

Angaza Elimu is an Education technology startup delivering quality and relevant education on demand using AI.

Ndovu on the other hand is a micro-investment platform that provides easy access to financial markets, financial literacy and tools to diversify financial risk.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported African startups with over Kshs. 327 million ($3-million) in equity-free support, and access to expert advisers from Google, Silicon Valley and Africa.

“Behind the positive growth stories being told about the African tech ecosystem are organisations that have committed to and run initiatives to help developers acquire the right skills, and startups to grow. Google is one of these organisations,” said Onajite Emerhor, Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

Emerhor said empowering entrepreneurs and startups in Africa generated much-needed employment opportunities thereby benefitting local economies while uplifting livelihoods.

“We want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow.”

Other startups in the graduating class include Chekkit (Nigeria), Emergency Response Africa (Nigeria), Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa), GeroCare (Nigeria), Khula! (South Africa), Nguvu Health (Nigeria), OneHealth (Nigeria), PayWay Ethiopia (Ethiopia), Tabiri Analytics Inc (Rwanda), Tendo (Ghana), Third.Design (Tunisia), Vittas International (Nigeria), and Whoosh (South Africa).

The Google for Startups Accelerator Programme is designed to avail the best of Google’s programs, products, people and technology to enable startups that leverage machine learning and AI to moot viable software solutions that address various challenges within their communities and workplaces.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for founders, specialised training, media opportunities and access to Google’s network of engineers and experts.