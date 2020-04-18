Two Kenyans succumb to Covid-19 in UK

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has confirmed that two Kenyans have succumbed to Covid-19 in the UK.

“As of 17 April 2020, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK stood at 108,093; with a total of 14, 576 deaths. Of those who’ve lost their lives, two are Kenyan. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families,” he said through his twitter handle.

Manoah said that Kenya’s mission to the UK stands ready to offer information and Consular support to Kenyans who may need it.

Esipisu says his office has been in touch with Kenyan community and student representatives in the UK to discuss their welfare as Kenyans abroad continue to grapple with the impact of Covid-19.

“I have reached out to the Kenyan community and student representatives in the UK to discuss their welfare as they grapple with the impact of Covid-19. We are working with communities to support those in distress, and working with business to keep wheels of trade open,” said Manoah through his twitter handle.

Esipisu says Kenyans can reach Kenya’s Mission in the UK on +44 7423 840 893 for any information on Covid-19.

The two deaths bring the total number of Kenyans to die to the disease outside the country to seven after five others succumbed to the virus in the US.

The five Kenyans who succumbed in the United States had other underlying medical conditions that have been proven to exacerbate the coronavirus infection.

Last week, in a media briefing at the Foreign affairs headquarters, Amb. Macharia Kamau shared details on Kenyans in foreign countries who may be seeking to return to Kenya.