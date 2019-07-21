Two killed in Kenyenya, Kisii county

Police have launched investigations following the killing of two people under unclear circumstances in Kenyenya Sub County, Kisii county.

65-year-old businessman, Zablon Nyambego was allegedly hacked to death Saturday evening at Magena trading centre a few metres away from an Administration Police post as he headed home.

A young man Dominic Ondieki was shot dead by the police after he led irate residents in protesting against the killing of the businessman.

When contacted, Kisii County Police Commander Martin Kibet told KBC on phone that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations into the killing of the businessman.

Kibet however said preliminary investigations show that the victim was killed elsewhere, and the body damped near the AP Post.

On the fatal shooting of the young man, the police boss said an inquest file has been opened after the deceased’s family reported the matter on Sunday.

He however said the young man was shot when he led protesters in invading the police station where three officers including the OCS were seriously injured.

Protesting residents had lit fires along the busy Kisii – Kilgoris road before they were dispersed by the anti-riot police and the General Service Unit officers.

Area MP Prof. Zaddock Ogutu and residents accuse police of allegedly endangering the lives of innocent people instead of protecting them.

