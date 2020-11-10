Two killed in Mai Mahiu protests

Two people were shot dead and scores injured in protests pitting sand harvesters and police in Mai Mahiu that entered the second day Tuesday.

Transport was paralysed along the busy Mai Mahiu-Narok road after sand harvesters staged protests against Kedong Ranch owners for doubling sand harvesting fees.

Confusion surrounds the killing of the two middle-aged men following reports that an armed motorist shot them dead as they tried to rob him.

During the Monday evening demonstrations, some of the youths embarked on a looting spree attacking motorists who had been stranded on the road.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to one of the leaders Samson Muiruri, the first victim met his death Monday evening while the other was killed on Tuesday.

He pointed an accusing finger at the police who for the better part of the day engaged the youths in running battles around the trading center.

“We have lost two of our youths after they were shot by police and we are seeking justice for his death and the arrest of the killers,” he said.

Muiruri added that for years they had been buying sand from various farms in the area before the management of Kedong which owns vast parcels of the land reviewed the rates.

“As a result, we are forced to pay to the community at the source and pay Kedong farm another Sh1,500 per lorry at the gate and we are opposed to the double charges,” he said.

Nakuru Police commander Tito Kilonzi confirmed the deaths but blamed the sand transporters for mobilising the youths to cause mayhem.

Police have launched a probe into the deaths.