Two killed in Narok clashes

Written By: By Correspondent
At least two people were killed on Sunday while two others were seriously injured following violent confrontations pitting in Narok South.

The clashes pitting members of two communities living in Olooloipanki and Oloruashi erupted after members of one community stormed a village dominated by members of a rival community in search of a cow that was allegedly stolen in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Two motorbike riders caught up in the fracas succumbed to arrow wounds. One of the injured is fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Narok county commissioner Samuel Kimiti who led the area security committee to the area says police are already holding one suspect in connection with the incident as investigations continue.

Tension in the area remains high even as a contingent of security personnel was dispatched to quell the clashes.

Margaret Kalekye

