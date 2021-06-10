Two killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera

Written By: KNA

Two people were killed and three others injured in a Wednesday evening attack at Qoqaye -Takaba in Mandera County by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists.

County Director of Criminal Investigation (CDCI), Benedict Kigen, confirmed the incident, saying two people lost their lives while others escaped with minor injuries.

“Kenya Wildlife Vehicle ran over an improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Qoqaye area while on its way to Takaba from Mandera. Two people died on the spot, one Forester and a civilian, while others escaped with minor injuries,” says Kigen.

Kigen said Special Forces are still pursuing the attackers who disappeared into thicket.

“We are following some reliable links, our officers are on the ground to ensure we flash this militia out of Mandera,”added Kigen.

CDCI also asks residents to be patriotic and inform security agencies of any threat to help the government in the fight against the terrorist cells.

The North Eastern KWS Director, O’brien Lenguro, said KWS Land cruiser ran over an IED in Qoqaye -Takaba while on official duty.

“Our vehicle ran over an IED, while traveling from Mandera to Takaba, six people were on board among them two KWS officers,one forest officer and three civilians,”said Lenguro.

“I want to thank our special forces for their quick response in the  rescue operations,” said Lenguro.

He added that two of his officers suffered injuries, one is receiving treatment at Takaba Sub-county Hospital while one has been airlifted to Nairobi for special treatment.

The KWS vehicle was also set a blaze.

This is a third attack in a period of two weeks in Mandera.

Mandera’s close proximity to the porous Kenya-Somali border has witnessed numerous attacks from al-Shabaab militants that have claimed hundreds of lives.

