Two killed along Kisumu-Busia highway

Written By: KNA
Two people were this morning killed and two others seriously injured following a road accident near Camunya Hotel in Ugunja town along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

The two died on the spot after a bus coming from the opposite direction rammed their saloon car.

According to Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli, the bus was heading towards Kisumu when it swerved off its lane and hit the car.

Kooli said the saloon car, which had four people on board, landed into a ditch on the side of the road.

The police boss said the bus driver, who has since been identified as Joseph Andrew fled the scene after the accident.

Bodies of the deceased have since been transferred to the Ambira sub-county hospital mortuary while the injured are receiving treatment at Home Ground Hospital.

