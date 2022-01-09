Two killed, one injured in road accident in Bomet

A motorcyclist and his female pillion passenger died on the spot while another was injured when a Toyota Probox motor vehicle rammed into their motorcycle at Chepkosa area along the Bomet Kaplong road on Sunday morning.

Confirming the accident, Bomet Central Sub-County Police Commander Musa Imamai Omar said the motorcycle carrying two female pillion passengers and a Toyota Probox motor vehicle were both coming from Bomet side when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the motorcycle, throwing the rider and his two pillion passengers off the road.

As a result of this accident, the rider who is yet to be identified and one of his pillion passengers who has been identified as Alice Chelungu died on the spot while the second pillion passenger sustained slight injuries on the head and was treated at Siloam Hospital in Bomet town and discharged in a fair condition.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have been trying to overtake the motorcycle when the accident occurred at 6:00 am on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital awaiting postmortem and further investigations into the accident while the vehicle and the wreckage of the motorcycle were towed to Central Police Station in Bomet town for inspection.

Sadly, the number of those who die in road accidents have been increasing every year.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicates that the number of road accidents fatalities across the country in 2020 was 3,707 compared to 4,347 by mid-December 2021, representing an increase of 17.3 per cent.

This figure is considered to be the highest figure in the last five years.

The report released on December 16, 2021, also indicates that 4,347 people were seriously injured in road crashes during the same period.