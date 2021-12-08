Two killed, one injured in suspected suicide attack in Nyakach

Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack in Kamlach village, Nyakach Sub-County.

According to a Police report from Katito Police Station, a man identified as John Odhiambo alias Pope visited the homestead of Petro Onyango aged 54 years his wife Mary Atieno aged 40 and their daughter Nancy Aoko aged 14 years and started questioning them on issues they did not understand.

Shortly after engaging them in conversation, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) he was carrying went off killing the suspect and Mary Atieno on the spot.

Mr Petro Onyango was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyakach Sub-County Hospital.

Their daughter Nancy Aoko survived the blast and has been admitted at Katito Hospital in critical condition.

A team of officers from Katito police station together with CCIO Kisumu with SCCIO Nyakach, ATPU Kisumu and the bomb disposal unit have visited the scene to commence investigations.

“While at the scene locals at Kamloma village identified the body of the suspect to be that of John Odhiambo Ondiek alias Pope who on 17 December 2020 detonated an IED device at Katito market trying to kill her girl friend in a house but she escaped unhurt,” read the police report.

After the incident, the suspect fled to unknown location.

Police have classified the Tuesday night incident as terrorism and launched investigations.