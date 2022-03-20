Two killed, scores injured in a suspected bandit attack in Elgeyo Marakwet

Tension is high in the Koitilial area of Marakwet West after two people were shot dead in a suspected bandit attack on Sunday.

The afternoon raid left seven others people seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at Iten Sub-County Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret respectively.

Over 600 cows are said to have been stolen in the process by the heavily-armed bandits believed to be from a neighboring area.

Eye-witnesses claimed that the raiders who masterminded the attack at around 1 pm were dressed in police attire. The group is said to have later vandalized shops in the neighborhood before fleeing the area.

The attack come in the wake of yet another assault Saturday where an unknown number of animals were carted away.

Bodies of the victims of Sunday’s attack have since been transferred to Iten Referral Hospital Morgue.

Area leaders and residents have condemned the act even as they called on the government to act swiftly in order to contain acts of insecurity that have disrupted livelihoods.