Two killed, several injured in back-to-back attacks along Moyale-Nairobi road

A Salama Bus from Moyale to Nairobi was ambushed last night around 10 p.m. at a stretch between Bori Junction and Dadach Lakole in Moyale Sub-County.

The bus, carrying passengers bound for Nairobi, came under attack by unknown assailants.

The attack left four people seriously injured, all of whom were rushed to Sololo Mission Hospital for treatment.

Tragically, one of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries.

Almost immediately after the bus attack, a Toyota Land Cruiser travelling along the same route was also targeted by gunmen. One of the two passengers aboard the vehicle was fatally shot, while the driver managed to escape unharmed. These incidents occurred just weeks after a similar attack at Elle Bor/Forolle, where seven people were killed, and a lorry was set ablaze by assailants suspected to have crossed over from Ethiopia.

