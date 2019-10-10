Two killed, three sustain injuries in Baragoi bandit attack

Two people have been killed in fresh bandit attacks in Lomelok area in Baragoi.

The attack happened while the victims were herding livestock; three other people also sustained injuries.

The three were taken to Baragoi health facility where they are undergoing treatment.

The number of people killed so far totals to nine within a span of two weeks.

The attack happened just a few meters away from a GSU Operation Camp in Kambi Nyoka.

Security authorities in the area say they are looking for the raiders as well as try to recover the stolen livestock.

Tension is high in Baragoi following escalating insecurity in the region by armed bandits who are said to be from the neighbouring communities.

The attack comes days after Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya announced that security agencies will start mobbing out illegal firearms in the area.