Two KRA officials missing after vehicle swept away in Kwale Floods

Two officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have been reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods at Ramisi river in Kwale County on Friday.

According to a statement by KRA, the officers were travelling to Mombasa from Lunga-Lunga where they are stationed when the accident happened.

The Acting Regional Coordinator-Southern Region at KRA, Lawrence Siele, said the authority has already engaged family members of the two officers and an intensive search and rescue operation by a government multi-agency team is underway.

“KRA will continuously update the family members, its staff and the public on the progress and outcome of the rescue mission,” reads the statement.

The authority further stated that the safety and well-being of its employees remains the Authority’s first priority and all machinery is being deployed for a positive outcome.