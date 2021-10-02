Two lovers commit suicide in Kilifi by jumping from building

Police are investigating an incident where two lovers committed suicide early Saturday morning, after jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment in Mtwapa’s luxury area, Kilifi County.

The two identified as Lucy Nyokabi, 23, being the tenant at Bigsal apartments and was cohabiting with the man who has only been identified as ‘rastaman.’

According to the DCI, the two whose bodies had multiple fractures from the 3am incident.

“According to the apartment’s guard, he heard a loud bang in the backyard, followed by the deafening noise of a car alarm that immediately went off. The guard went round to check what was happening, only to be confronted by the sight of a man’s naked body, lying on the ground. As he pondered his next move, a second body this time belonging to a woman landed on his feet with a thud!,” Said the police.

The guard is said to have rushed to Mtwapa police station.

On arrival, the bewildered guard told detectives that there were ‘falling ghosts’ at his place of work.

Detectives accompanied him to the scene where they discovered two bodies with multiple fractures, belonging to a man and a woman,” added the police.

After accessing the house whose door had been latched from inside, detectives established that the two had been fighting prior to committing suicide. The bedroom’s floor was flooded with blood while a glass table in the living room had been shattered.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man is in custody at Maua police station, for the murder of his friend Kenneth Bundi, over a Sh20 unpaid debt.

The suspect Fred Mugambi, alongside an accomplice identified as Murangiri Maore, who fled scene immediately after the incident, is alleged to have assaulted the deceased last night at Kambo market in Igembe, Meru County, leaving him with serious injuries that led to his death.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had confronted the deceased over Sh20 advanced to him earlier, to buy a glass local brew. But when he could not pay back, they descended on him with blows and kicks leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to Nyambene level 4 hospital by well wishers where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives based in Meru, have launched a manhunt for the second accomplice in the murder.