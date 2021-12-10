Two Makueni police officers charged with abuse of office

Two police officers based in Makueni have been charged with abuse of office.

Salim Kautu and Shem Maragia who appeared before a Machakos court Friday pleaded not guilty and were released on a bond of Ksh 50,000 or cash bail of Ksh 20,000.

The two officers landed in trouble in August after they were adversely mentioned in a case in which a former OCS at Mukuyuni police station, Chief Inspector Henry Mutunga was found guilty of abuse office after bribery charges were levelled against him by the State through the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service.

The OCS who was sentenced to two years imprisonment or an alternative fine of Ksh 200,000 in September has since been suspended from duty awaiting the National Police Service Commission to approve his dismissal.

During witness testimonies, three officers were accused of aiding the OCS in planting rolls of bhang and preferring false criminal charges against one Joseph Kioko Mutuku, a Bodaboda rider within Kilala shopping Centre of Makueni County.

In a turn of events during the delivery of the judgement against the OCS, the trial Magistrate directed that the implicated officers be arrested and charged.

They were later summoned to appear at the Unit Headquarters on 8/11/2021 where they were processed and released on a Police cash bail of Ksh10,000 awaiting their arraignment in Makueni Law Courts for plea taking on 2/12/2021.

The Magistrate in the interest of a fair trial decided to transfer the case to Machakos Law Courts, where the matter came up for mention but the accused officers did not take a plea to allow both the prosecution and the court to familiarize themselves with the case.

A week later, the cops were released by the Machakos court after they denied the charges Friday morning.

The case will be mentioned Tuesday next week.