Two medical doctors arrested for conducting an abortion

Two Medical doctors have been arrested at Prestige Health Point Medical Center in Nairobi County on suspicion that they were conducting abortion.

The two Dr Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore were arrested at the facility along Murang’a Road by officers from Pangani police station alongside another 3 suspects Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa.

10 decomposing fetuses and other appliances suspected to have been used for conducting abortion were also recovered.

According to the DCI, a lady suspected to have procured an abortion was found admitted in the facility which had no operating licenses.

The recovered fetuses have been taken to the morgue while the suspects are being processed for arraignment.

The constitution is clear on the right to life stating that every person has the right to life.

“Abortion is not permitted unless in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is need for emergency treatment, or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.