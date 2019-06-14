Two men found with bhang rolls arrested in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa arrested two middle aged men who were found peddling 366 rolls of bhang at Majengo Mapya area of Likoni Sub County.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said police arrested the men during a sting operation and recovered a motorcycle the dealers used in ferrying the drugs.

“We have arrested two drug peddlers who are in custody at the Central Police Station and the cleanup operation continues,” he said.

He said drug trafficking remains a major headache for the law enforcement agencies in Mombasa but vowed that they will not rest until the region is drug-free

Ipara said they have intensified foot patrols to deal with the drug menace that threatens to ruin the lives of young people.

The police boss said the suspects who were arrested in the wee hours of Friday will be charged in court for peddling of narcotics.

The police chief said the all-out war on the drugs trade would continue and added police are determined to ensure that drug traffickers and users would be arrested.

“We will not rest until there is not a single drug dealer left in Mombasa,” he averred and called for joint efforts by the community in this regard.

He said with the help of the public police should be able to run drug dealers and other hardcore criminals out of town.

He urged the community to support the security agencies in eradicating the drug menace saying drug dealers were out to destroy the young generation.

