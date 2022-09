A somber mood has engulfed Sigalagala village in Ikolomani constituency following the death of two men aged 34 and 32 who died in a mine. One of the miners had made a distress call due to a lack of oxygen, but when his colleague went to his rescue, both perished due to lack of oxygen. The bodies of the two have been moved to the mortuary at Mukumi Mission hospital. Funeral arrangements are underway.

