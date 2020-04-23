Two men shot by police for defying curfew in Baringo County

Two middle-aged men are nursing gunshot injuries after a police officer shot them while enforcing the curfew in Kabarnet Town, Baringo County on Tuesday night.

According to one of the victims, Amos Komen who is a Boda Boda operator, he was ferrying a passenger when the officer fired at him.

The other victim is a second-hand clothes vendor.

The two were hit near the elbow and the toes and were treated and discharged at the Baringo County Referral Hospital as the theatres were engaged in some emergency procedures.

According to the hospital’s health worker who attended to the victims, one had a bullet shell lodged in the elbow and they managed to remove it while the other lost two fingers.

Confirming the incident the Sub-County Police Commander Francis Gachoki said the incident happened at around 7:30 pm at the Buruburu-Cereal road.

He condemned the incident saying the officer, police constable Bazillian Opicho, was disarmed and arrested while waiting to be charged and subjected to other internal disciplinary measures in line with police standing orders.

Elsewhere, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has directed security officers not to allow in county officials who reside outside Murang’a County until the end of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Wa Iria said other categories of people who should not be allowed to cross the boundaries into the county include Murang’a County CECs and Members of the County Assembly.

The Governor said his action has been prompted by the County officials who have been bothering security officers to allow them to cross the boundaries into Murang’a.

He cautioned the CECs and MCAs whom he said have been calling him over the phone in order to be allowed to cross the boundaries into Murang’a County.

Governor Iria was speaking during an inspection tour of the on-going construction of a 35-bed capacity ICU facility in Murang’a Level 5 Hospital.