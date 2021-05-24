Two minors rescued after month-long abduction in Homa Bay County 

Security agencies in Homa Bay are in pursuit of a man who confined two girls for over a month while defiling them.

The man who is a carpenter fled after the two schoolgirls were rescued from his home on Sunday.

The minors aged 15 years were rescued from a house at Kadongo Trading Center, Kowidi Sub-location in Rachuonyo East, Homa-bay.

The girls hail from Nyakach Sub-county and they include one who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) recently and got 288 marks while the other is a class seven pupil.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It is reported that the minors disappeared from their homes one month ago.

This forced their families to start looking for them and finally, on Sunday a resident tipped them on their whereabouts before they were busted.

Kowidi Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Michael Aoro, rushed to the scene and rescued the minors.

“The incident is strange because the man has been defiling the girls in his house. One of them is telling us that she used to sleep on a couch while the other minor was sleeping in bed with the man.

The Administrator took the minors to Othoro Police Station where police interrogated them for further insight into the incident.

The minors were also taken to Othoro hospital for medical tests.

Meanwhile, the carpenter who has been defiling them is still at large.

The administrator said they had put security measures in place to ensure he is arrested.

“He has disappeared but he will not escape arrest,” the chief assured.

He urged parents to take care of their children to prevent them from becoming victims of defilement.

“Let parents be keen in monitoring the movements of their children to enhance their safety. Defilement is a serious offence which must be curbed by all means for our girls to have good lives in future,” he added.

By Davis Langat, KNA