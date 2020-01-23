Two Mombasa businessmen charged for smuggling of illicit goods

Two Mombasa based businessmen Yahya Rashid Hassan and Mohamed Abdullahi Nure were on Thursday arraigned in court for being in possession of illicit goods.

The two were arrested by Kenya Revenue Authority officers who have intensified crackdown against smuggling of illicit goods in conjunction with other Government agencies.

The suspects who were operating their business at Bondeni in Mombasa as BRITCO shop were arrested for being in possession and distributing milk powder that was not imported through proper import channels.

The accused were arraigned before Mombasa senior resident Magistrate Mr. Vincent Adet and charged that on 10th December, 2019 at Bondeni area in Mvita sub County within Mombasa county, they were found in possession of 82 tins of red cow powder milk, anchor powder milk and First powder milk all valued at Ksh 109,331 which they knew or ought to have reasonably known to be unaccustomed.

According to KRA, the traders did not have the requisite import documents to allow them import the products and they also failed to reveal the source of their suppliers.

They also faced a second count of contravening regulations for importation of dairy produce.

The Court heard that on 10th December 2019, at Britco shop situated along Abdinazir road in Bondeni area in Mvita sub-county within Mombasa County, the accused failed to comply with a disclosure notice of source of supply for the said dairy product which contravenes the law.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on a bond of Ksh 100,000 with a similar surety each or an alternative Ksh 50,000 cash bail pending the mention of their case on 5th February 2020.

The arrests followed lengthy investigations carried out by KRA’s investigators and the multi-Agency team, which comprises of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Dairy board.

The Authority said more raids are on-going in a renewed effort by the Government to beat the influx of cheap unaccustomed dairy products in the Kenyan market.