Two more suspects in Ksh75M G4S heist arrested in Machakos

Two Suspects connected to the 75 million shillings ATM Heist in Nairobi West have been arrested and 2,389,000 million shillings recovered.

Detectives from Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) on Monday arrested the suspects at Kalumoni in Machakos County.

According to the DCI, one of the suspects John Kamau Mulei is brother to Bernard Mwendwa, a G4S officer who was arrested last week on Thursday.

DCI say, upon his arrest at Muumandu village in Machakos, Kamau led the detectives to his grandmother (2nd suspect) 60-yr-old Mary Kyalo in whose house the money was recovered.

Officers were still combing the scene as further investigations continue and say necessary police action will be taken.

Last week on Wednesday, six suspects including three police officers linked to the heist were charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

The suspects were however released on a bond after denying the charges. They were; Chris Machogu, Duncan Kaveshi Luvuga, Boniface Mutua, Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki.

The six, who include three police officers, were charged with robbery with violence in connection with the 75 million shillings stolen from the Standard Chartered Bank.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence on the 5th of September 2019 at Nairobi West Shopping Centre while armed with a firearm.

The suspects however denied the charges and asked the court to release them on bail.

In opposing bail application, the prosecution argued that the accused are flight risk and may interfere with the investigations.

However, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered their release on a bond of 1 million shillings each with two sureties of a similar amount after entering a plea of not guilty.

Their release coming a day after the court said the prosecution should cease detaining suspects without solid evidence as this violates their right to liberty as enshrined in the constitution.

The matter will be mentioned on the 23rd September.