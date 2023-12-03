Two MPs who went missing in Tana River located, rescued

Two Members of Parliament and two ward representatives who went missing in Tana River on Saturday evening have been located and successfully rescued.

The four legislators and seven others are said to have been on a food distribution mission in the county before their boat disappeared.

Garsen MP Ali Wario and his Galole counterpart Said Hiribae were located early Sunday morning by a team from the Kenya Red Cross society which had mounted the search operations.

Area County Commissioner, in his update, indicated that the legislators were found in an area identified as Feji before they were evacuated to safety.

Tana River has witnessed flooding in the last few days following heavy rains that are pounding most parts of the country.

More to Follow.