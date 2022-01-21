Two Narok Rangers found not guilty of attempted murder

Two former Narok County Rangers have been acquitted on two separate counts of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm to protesters during a demonstration in Narok town in January 2016.

Chief Magistrate Wendi Michemi on Friday ruled that there was a lot of conflicting evidence and that the prosecution had failed to prove that the duo committed the said crimes.

They had been charged with attempted murder in the protests that later turned violent.

Chief Magistrate Wendi Michemi in releasing the rangers said the prosecution had failed to link the duo to the said crimes. She also directed the cash bail of Ksh 500,000 they had deposited be refunded to the two former rangers.

Elsewhere, Gakwamba Farmers Cooperative Society has accused West Kenya sugar millers of using their society to fight the Mumias Sugar Company lease agreement with Ugandan firm Sarrai Group.

In an affidavit filed in court, the Sacco said West Kenya is using the society’s name to defeat the rights of the debenture holders unprofessionally and unethically.

Through their lawyers the Sacco notes that west sugar application seeking to stop the lease of Mumias Sugar is an abuse of the court process and should be dismissed.

the hearing will resume on 25th January.