Two new roan antelope calves spotted in Ruma National Park

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) announced on Monday the exciting discovery of two new young Roan antelopes, bringing the total count of young Roans in Kenya to three.

This development marks a hopeful milestone for the critically endangered species, with fewer than 30 Roan antelopes remaining in the country, according to the National Wildlife Census 2021.

The sighting of these new calves represents a significant advance in the ongoing mission to restore the Roan antelope population.

Conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts are celebrating this positive sign, which highlights the progress being made in nurturing and protecting these iconic animals.

Currently, Roan antelopes are found only in Ruma National Park in western Kenya.

Their dramatic decline has been primarily driven by poaching, fueled by demand for meat, horns used in musical instruments, and skins for burial ceremonies.

Despite these challenges, the birth of these new calves underscores the ongoing success of conservation initiatives.

“Every new birth is a vital milestone in our mission to revive the Roan antelope population,” KWS said adding that “with continued support and dedication, we are optimistic about a brighter future for this endangered species.”