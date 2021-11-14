Two of the four Mvita MP’s staff who died in Lamu accident buried

Hundreds of mourners Sunday thronged two Muslim cemeteries in Mombasa to bury two of the four Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir’s employees who perished Saturday in a grisly road accident along Garsen- Lamu Road.

Ali Omar Naaman and Athman Mohammed Omar died alongside Carol Wayua Mueni and Elysian Musyoka after a car they were travelling in lost control and rolled several times.

One of them died on the spot while the three others succumbed while being rushed to Mpeketoni sub-county hospital.

The four were travelling to join the MP, who was accompanying Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in his tour of Lamu County.

Ali and Athman were buried according to Islamic rites at Sarigoi and Kikowani Muslim cemeteries respectively.

Their bodies were taken first to Shibu mosque along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue for Islamic funeral prayer- Salatul- Janazah.

An emotionally overwhelmed Nassir could not address journalists present during Mr Ali’s burial at the Sarigoi cemetery.

Mombasa MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu) Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe) Senator Mohamed Faki, his predecessor Hassan Omar and politicians Suleiman Shahbal and Said Abdallah addressed the journalists and send their condolences to Mr Nassir and the deceased’s families.

“We are saddened by the sudden deaths of the four employees of our colleague. We pray that our Lord will give comfort to their families,” they said.

Shahbal said he cancelled his weekend schedules to mourn with his rival in Mombasa 2022 gubernatorial race, Mr Nassir over the loss of his staff members.

“We have shelved everything we had planned to join our brother over the sudden deaths of four of his staff. His loss is ours and we pray to Allah to comfort him and their families,” added Shahbal

ODM Mombasa branch chairman Mohammed Hamid Khamis eulogized the late Ali as a person who dedicated his life to serving his community in Mvita.

“Ali Naaman is an influential elder in our community. A gentle, jovial and unprejudiced person, who interacted with people of all walks of life,” added Mohammed.

The Mvita MP National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) office is expected to announce the date of the funeral and burial of Carol and Elysian.