Two officers, civilians injured after lorry runs into police blockade

Two police officers and three civilians were Monday night injured when a lorry rammed into a roadblock mounted along Thika Road, Nairobi.

The roadblock had been mounted in Roasters area when a speeding lorry headed for the CBD rammed into a police lorry that had blocked the highway.

The blockade was in place to enable police to enforce the daily curfew of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

According to Police reports, one officer sustained a dislocation on the left arm while the second one had head injuries.

The two officers were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Three other people who were on board the lorry that caused the accident were also injured with two having injuries in the legs and one in the head.

The driver of the lorry in his defence told police he lost control of the lorry as he approached the roadblock.

The dusk to dawn curfew in the country will run until May 29.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said in a revised gazette notice dated April 12 the ongoing curfew both in the five disease infected zone and the rest of the country will run until May 29, 2021.

Those outside Nairobi City, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties will however start their curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

The order says there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as shall be permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Pangani OCS Samir Yunus was injured when a speeding motorcycle hit him along Dr Griffins Road.

He sustained head injuries.