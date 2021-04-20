Two officers, civilians injured after lorry runs into police blockade

Written By: Beth Nyaga

Two officers, civilians injured after lorry runs into police blockade

Two police officers and three civilians were Monday night injured when a lorry rammed into a roadblock mounted along Thika Road, Nairobi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The roadblock had been mounted in Roasters area when a speeding lorry headed for the CBD rammed into a police lorry that had blocked the highway.

The blockade was in place to enable police to enforce the daily curfew of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

According to Police reports, one officer sustained a dislocation on the left arm while the second one had head injuries.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The two officers were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Also Read  A total of 702,170 people vaccinated against COVID-19 Countrywide

Three other people who were on board the lorry that caused the accident were also injured with two having injuries in the legs and one in the head.

The driver of the lorry in his defence told police he lost control of the lorry as he approached the roadblock.

Also Read  Course books to be adapted for learners with special needs

The dusk to dawn curfew in the country will run until May 29.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said in a revised gazette notice dated April 12 the ongoing curfew both in the five disease infected zone and the rest of the country will run until May 29, 2021.

Those outside Nairobi City, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties will however start their curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

Also Read  KPLC reports power outage in five counties due to fire incident

The order says there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as shall be permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Pangani OCS Samir Yunus was injured when a speeding motorcycle hit him along Dr Griffins Road.

He sustained head injuries.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR