Two people die after plane crashes in Marsabit

Two people died in a plane crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Marsabit County.

The two onboard the aircraft, registration number 5Y-JKN are said to be the pilot and his co-pilot.

Officials at the scene said the plane crashed as it navigated a foggy area while flying low.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), in a statement, confirmed the accident saying the aircraft which had departed from Wilson Airport crashed into a hill at approximately 10:10 am.

“The aircraft, registration number 5Y-JKN departed Wilson Airport 8:20 am and crashed into a hill at approximately 10:10 am,” read the statement.

“Unfortunately, there were no survivors,” it read.

KCAA said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) has been informed and has already commenced investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

The plane crashed where a military plane on a peace mission from Nairobi to northern Kenya in heavy fog and bad weather conditions crashed in 2006 on the hillsides of Marsabit and burst into flames.

The plane had carried 17 passengers, out of who 13 died on the spot.

The passengers included two assistant ministers, four members of parliament (MPs), one pastor of the Anglican Church of Kenya, one provincial commissioner and one district commissioner.

They were all on a peace mission to Marsabit district, which has been affected by constant internal conflicts between two communities.