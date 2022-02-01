Two people die, six others injured after jumping off a moving lorry

Two people died on the spot as they attempted to jump off a moving lorry in Transmara West Sub County, as six others were left with serious injuries.

The lorry which was heading to Kilgoris Town from Shartuka Market lost control after developing a mechanical problem and veered off the road at Oloibor Soito prompting those who were on board to jump off.

Confirming the incident Transmara West Sub County Police Commander Hamisi Ganzalaha said the driver of the lorry registration number KCR 185A which had 8 passengers on board escaped after the early morning accident and he is still at large.

“The lorry had 8 male passengers on board. It developed a mechanical problem and started emitting excessive smoke causing panic. All the 8 jumped off and unfortunately two of them Moses Kirungi and Letaiya Sendu died on the spot leaving six others with injuries,” he said.

Revealing that the security team has launched a man hunt for the driver who has since gone missing, Hamisi urged drivers to be reporting accidents once they occur to help in investigations instead of going into hiding.

Meanwhile, the SCPC appealed for strict adherence to traffic regulations by all road users to avoid loss of lives.

The injured are receiving treatment at Kilgoris Sub County Hospital as the bodies of the deceased were taken to Saint Joseph Mission Hospital Mortuary.