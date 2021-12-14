Two people killed in failed robbery attempt in Ruaka

Detectives drawn from the elite Special Services Unit have shot and killed two suspected robbers after they attempted to rob a supermarket in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The two suspects who were armed with a Cseka pistol loaded with 5 rounds of 9mm caliber, opened fire at the detectives after they declined an order from the officers to surrender.

Gunfire ensued between the detectives and the thugs that led to the killing of the two.

One police officer was injured during the Tuesday morning shooting and is currently recuperating at a City hospital in stable condition.

“Unfortunately, the detective leading the onslaught suffered a bullet injury in the fierce exchange of fire that brought business in the busy town to a standstill. However, the injury on his left shoulder did not stop him from leading his men in executing the mission successfully,” the DCI said.

Seven spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau have since established that the thugs were part of a larger network of thugs, responsible for robberies targeting supermarkets in various parts of Nairobi and Kiambu Counties.

According to the DCI, the two were linked to a recent robbery staged at a supermarket in Ngara, where they left with an unspecified amount of money at gun point.

Also preliminary findings from ballistic experts have also linked the recovered firearm to various robberies that have occurred in the city.

The detectives are searching for a third suspect who took off on a getaway motorbike at a safe distance while waiting for his accomplices.