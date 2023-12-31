Two people linked to production of counterfeit books arrested in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two people linked to the production of counterfeit books.

The two suspects namely Christopher Muthini Musyoki and Eugine Asunda were arrested along Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi while printing Four Figure Mathematical Tables Covers.

“As back to school preparations take shape, DCI detectives have heightened surveillance measures that are geared towards fighting ploliferation of counterfeit books in the country.’ DCI said in a statement on X.

The detectives also went further and traced the owner of the store,Jeremiah Esikumo Opati, and the printing machine and one more person, Muyela Aluta Samuel, who is said to have contracted the owner.

“Further, it was established that Muyela runs a printing store number 9 situated at Rahu house basement along Mfangano Street where upon search, a printing machine and Four Figure Mathematical Table templates were recovered. Upon extensive interrogation, he also led the detectives to his other shop located at Manshram Mansion building room 28 along the same street where over one thousand copies of Four Figure Mathematical Tables without covers were recovered,” added the DCI.

The suspects are now waiting to be arraigned in court.