Two people perish, 20 injured after trailer veers off the road

Two people have died in a traffic road accident involving a MASH POA bus and a Mercedes Benz trailer.

The accident occurred on December 24, 2023 morning at Taru Town Center along Mombasa -Nairobi Highway.

According to the National Police, preliminary investigations indicate that driver of the trailer failed to maintain to his lane, forcing the bus to veer off the road.

20 other passengers, among them two juveniles who were seriously injured have been rushed to Samburu Sub County Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased are preserved at Kinango Sub County Hospital Mortuary.

The NPS is appealing to motorists to adhere to traffic regulations this festive season to prevent road crashes.