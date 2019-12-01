Two police constables arrested after attempting to rob Uber driver

Written By: Sylvester Ruto
The DCI further said the suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.   
Two Kenya Police Service constables were Saturday night arrested in Nairobi after their bid to rob an Uber driver hit a snag.

Constables Ali Shukri Galgalo of Quarry Police Post and Abdikadir Daiwo of Muthaiga Police Station had boarded the Uber vehicle and forced the driver to sit at the back seat.

They then commandeered the vehicle towards Eastleigh instead of Pangani their requested destination.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed on its twitter handle that the vehicle crashed at Kilimanjaro roundabout in Upper Hill and stalled, forcing the duo to escape on foot but were quickly arrested.

Elsewhere, an armed robber was early Saturday killed following a shootout with Detectives along the Southern ByPass.

The man in his 20s was ambushed by the detectives who had received intelligence of their planned robbery.

Pistol and other items were recovered

His accomplice escaped but being sought.

 

