Two police officers accused of murder fit to stand trial in Naivasha

Two police officers accused of murdering a casual labourer in Kinangop Nyandarua County six months ago are fit to stand trial.

The two, Luka Kiragu and Morris Muthui, who are police constables were declared to be mentally stable following a medical check-up conducted in Gilgil Sub-County Hospital.

The two will now take a plea at the High Court in Naivasha on the 14th of December after they were charged with the murder of 35-year-old Daniel Emoji on June 22 in Tulaga Center in Kinangop.

The two who appeared before Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Mburu have been remanded at Naivasha GK Prison until next week when they will take a plea.

The prosecution said that it was ready to charge the officers with the murder following the medical report that was adduced in court.

According to the investigation officers, the two officers who were based at Tulaga Police Post in South Kinangop were involved in a fight with the deceased outside a bar.

The two would later leave in a huff only for the body of the deceased to be found dumped along the Njabini-Engineer road with a stab on the chest the following day.

“After investigations, all fingers pointed to the two officers for killing the deceased and they will now be charged with murder next week,” said one of the investigators.

The incident comes to a couple of days after a junior police officer went berserk in Nairobi shooting six people including his girlfriend dead before turning the gun to himself.