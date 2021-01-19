Two police officers arrested over Prime bank robbery

Two police officers have been arrested following a bank robbery that occurred at Prime Bank on Monday.

Also arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is a cashier at the said bank situated along Mombasa Road.

The two police officers were attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit.

The incident which was captured on video showed how the four armed robbers walked away with bags believed to have contained the money.

The Monday afternoon incident left one of the security guard injured on the right arm saw the robbers make away with an unspecified sum of money.

“The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist,” said DCI through its twitter page.

The police have recovered two firearms lost following the bank robbery at Prime Bank.

“The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into darkness,” added the statement.

Elsewhere, police are searching for two students a boy and a girl who sneaked out of a Kitui school four days ago.

The two are from a local mixed day and boarding secondary school are in form one and two respectively.

According to the police, the girl’s younger sister who is a form one student at the same school had on Friday informed her mother that she had seen her elder sister leave the school compound with a form one boy, a day-scholar.

“On Saturday morning, the mother went to the school and verified the information, before heading to the boy’s home but the two were nowhere to be found,” said the DCI.

“Investigations to trace the missing students aged 18 and 16 years (girl & boy respectively) have been instituted.”