Two police officers arrested over Standard chartered bank theft

Two police officers linked to the heist at from a Standard chartered bank ATM on Thursday have been arrested.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested the two cops separately in Kisii and Kendu Bay and a total of 7 million shillings recovered.

According to DCI, the suspects were planning to escape to Uganda went police caught up with them.

The two suspects, an administration officer and his general duty colleague, are believed to have been part of a gang that stole money from Standard Chartered Bank’s ATM in Nairobi West.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Delivering an update on the incident on Saturday, DCI disclosed that detectives tasked with the probe on the heist arrested Chris Ayenda Machogu in Kisii and recovered 4 million shillings.

The AP officer would then lead the crime busters to an hideout in Kendu bay where another police officer Wycliffe Owuor was arrested while in possession of 3 million shillings.

Detectives investigating the matter have established that the suspects bought a Subaru Forester on the same day of the Heist using part of the stolen Money.

At the time of arrest, police say the suspects were planning to travel to Uganda. On Thursday, men posing as police officers are said to have stolen 13 bags of full of money worth Sh72 million, from the Standard Chartered Bank and G4S in Nairobi.