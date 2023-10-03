Two police officers injured during Maai Mahiu protests

Two police officers were left nursing injuries after they were hit with stones by irate residents who had barricaded the busy Narok Maai Mahiu highway at Duka Moja area protesting against insecurity.

While confirming the Monday incident, Narok East Sub-County Police Officer Jarred Marando said trouble began after a local shop was broken into and clothes valued at Ksh 70, 000 stolen.

This led the angry residents to hold demonstrations citing slow response of the police officers when they are called to respond to tragedies.

The annoyed youth barricaded the busy highway for about four hours causing a huge traffic snarl-up, prompting the police officers to disperse the rioters using teargas.

However, in the process, the Suswa Deputy OCS Josiah Safari was hit with a stone on the left jaw and sustained an injury while another police officer sustained injuries on his left hand and a fracture at his left knee.

The police were forced to seek reinforcement from the nearby police stations at Nairegie Enkare and Ntulele areas, who were led by Narok East Deputy County Commissioner Issa Salat and the situation was later calmed and normalcy returned.

Githuku Mungai, a motorist who operates from Nairobi to Narok decried that the snarl-up had highly affected his daily returns calling on residents to look for better solutions to resolve their glitches.

Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde while addressing State officers at Huduma Center during the launch of customer week on Monday acknowledged the rise of insecurity in the county but was quick to say the police officers had arrested four notorious criminals whose cases are ongoing in court.

“We are aware that there are four other notorious criminals who are at large. I ask the members of the public to give any information to the police that will help arrest all the criminals,” he said.