Two police officers thwart bandit attack in Moyale

Two Police officers have thwarted a bandit attack by over 20 raiders, who had laid an ambush on a lorry transporting livestock from Moyale in upper eastern, to Nairobi.

The two officers Corporal Aden Koise and Constable Robert Njau repulsed the bandits in a volley of fire.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on Sunday at around 6 pm, the two officers were escorting over 40 heads of cattle for slaughter in Nairobi, when they were ambushed by the bandits believed to be Samburu warriors.

What followed was an exchange of fire that sent the bandits scampering for safety.

Owing to the increasing cases of bandit attacks experienced in the area, officers drawn from Marsabit Central Police Station had escorted the lorry, only to encounter the bandits at Malgis area.

In an attempt to capture the lorry and steal the cattle, the raiders fired at the cabin of the truck missing its occupants by a whisker.

In the aftermath, Corporal Koise ordered PC Njau, to engage his HK 21 that rent the air leaving a deafening silence in its wake, the raiders then scampered for safety heavily wounded.

The two police officers escaped the onslaught unscathed, as well as the cattle they were escorting.