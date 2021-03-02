Two police sub county commanders charged in court with corruption

Likoni Sub County Police Commander Jane Kavutha Munywoki and Nyandarua West (Ol Joro Orok)Deputy Sub County Commander Ephraim Karani were Monday arraigned in a Nyahururu court and charged with corruption.

The two sub county commanders appeared before Nyahururu Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala where they denied the charges.

They had been arrested last week in Nyeri at the EACC regional Headquarters.

According to the charge sheet, the duo solicited money from two residents on December 13, 2018 when they were both serving in South Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The two were at the time Officer Commanding Division ( (OCPD) and District Administration Police Commander (DAPC) respectively.

The duo are accused of demanding the Ksh 500,000 bribe as an inducement to effect an eviction order validly issued by a court against illegal occupants’ of a private property.

They also demanded Ksh 300,000 bribe from one Joyce Wachuka so as not to effect another court order.

Their lawyer Chege Gakuhi argued that there was no substantive evidence to show that the two received the bribe.

The two have been released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 each or a Ksh 500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on March 23, 2021.