Two prison officers arrested in connection with fake jobs syndicate

Police have arrested three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the fake jobs syndicate that was revealed by detectives two weeks ago.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, hundreds of desperate job seekers are believed to have lost over Ksh 200 Million in the scam, after being promised jobs in various government parastatals, including key government security agencies.

Two of the suspects were arrested Friday include Senior Sergeant Jackson Mureithi Manyara and Corporal Zachary Kimathi Cosmas, are Prison officers believed to have been recruited by the main suspect Grace Nyamohanga, to collect money from jobseekers in exchange of nonexistent jobs.

Senior Sergeant Mureithi collected Ksh 19 Million from 74 jobseekers, while Corporal Kimathi, collected Ksh 5.7 Million from 20 jobless Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The third suspect Peter Ngere Githu, who is based in Juja recruited 50 jobseekers and collected Ksh 16 Million, from them.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday alongside Grace Nyamohanga and Masiaga Slyvester, for obtaining money by false pretenses, making documents without authority, altering false documents and conspiracy to defraud among other charges.

Grace Nyamohanga also part of the conning syndicate was detained at Muthaiga police station for 14 days to allow police to complete their investigations.

Grace Nyamohanga alias ‘Nasra’ presented herself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Sunday 23rd at noon following the arrest of her accomplices from a house at the Industrial Area GK Prison staff housing in Nairobi country.

The case will be mentioned on June 14th, 2021.