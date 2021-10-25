Two pupils sustain minor injuries after school fire

Two pupils from Makueni Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School sustained minor injuries, Sunday, after fire burnt a 40 bed capacity dormitory in Wote.

The 13.30 pm incident occurred when an electric fault caused fire, destroying the four dormitory cubical, bedding and pupils’ possessions of unknown amount.

“During the incident, two pupils inhaled the smoke and sustained minor cuts in the middle fingers and thumbs respectively after a fire caused by an electric fault occurred and were rushed to Rapha Hospital where they were treated and discharged in fair condition,”said Makueni County Police Commander, Joseph Ole Naipeyan, while confirming the incident.

The incident was reported by the teacher on duty to the police and fire brigade after noticing smoke from the dormitory, who responded quickly and managed to put off the fire.

The County Police Boss added that the School Administration accounted for all the 200 pupils who were in the school at the time of the incident.

Cosmas Maweu, the School Director said the students are safe and his Administration was looking for an alternative accommodation in the school for the affected pupils.