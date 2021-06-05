Two requiem masses to be held in honour of late Kalembe Ndile

Two requiem masses in honour of late former Kibwezi MP Richard Kalembe Ndile will be held on Tuesday and Thursday? ahead of burial at his Rural home in Mbui Nzau village, Makueni County.

A central?funeral planning committee led by Kibwezi MP Patrick Musimba , Makueni County MP Rose Museo and Machakos County Chief of staff Mwengi Mutuse has confirmed that there Shall be a family requiem mass St. Veronicah Catholic Church in Syokimau on Tuesday next week while a public prayer and life celebration service will be held on Thursday June 10th, 2021 at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi ahead of his burial.

Addressing a press conference at his Green Park Estate home in Mavoko the committee through a joint statement that was read by Ms Museo revealed that a condolence book has been opened at National assembly for current and former members of parliament.

Notably, there shall be? a fundraising event on Wednesday 9th June 2021 at Ole Sereni hotel in Nairobi .

“In light with Covid-19 protocols we shall ?be consulting with authorities on number of mourners to he allowed at the funeral ceremony and we hereby appeal with friends to contribute to enable us to cater for funeral and huge medical budget” said Museo.

Kalembe Ndile, aged 57 years, died at a Nairobi Hospital after struggling with a long illness according to a family member.

Kalembe was born in 1964 in Western Uganda before his family relocated to Kenya 6 years later.

He was elected Kibwezi Member of Parliament in 2003 before being appointed Assistant Minister for Tourism and Wildlife between 2006 and 2007.

He was also the leader of the independent party (TIP) which he later dissolved. Mtoto wa Squatter”as he liked to refer to himself will be remembered for his oratory and witty conversations.

He is survived by 10 children including six who he had adopted.