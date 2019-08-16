Two rugby players jailed for 15 years for gang rape

Two Kenyan rugby players have been sentenced to 15 years each in jail after they were found guilty of gang-rape.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku Friday ruled that Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba are guilty of raping a musician whose identity was kept secret in February 10 last year at a Nairobi apartment.

The two, who played for Kenya Harlequins, were out on 500,000 shillings cash bail each.

The magistrate said the two have a right to appeal the verdict.

The magistrate last week termed the matter as serious and directed that the two remain in custody until their sentencing Friday.

The defence lawyer Jimmy Wafula Simiyu had prayed that the court considers a lenient and non-custodial sentence.

Simiyu had observed that the two do not have a criminal record, obeyed court directions and attended all court sessions since the commencement of the case.

Wanyama and Olaba are said to have committed the offence at Seefar apartments in Highrise, Nairobi on February 11, 2018.

In her statement to the police, the woman claimed that on the fateful day, which was her birthday, she attended a party in Kilimani where the two rugby players were present.

She notes that she only knew one of the two rugby players and after a night of merry-making, she went home with them.

It was then, she claims, that they took advantage of her intoxicated state and raped her repeatedly, refusing to take no for an answer.