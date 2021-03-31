Two senior GSU officers deny stealing Ksh 1.2M and gold during raid

Two General Service Unit officers from Kilgoris and Makararangwe Police Stations have denied assaulting suspects and stealing Ksh 1.2 million and 2.57kg of gold in Isebania town, Migori County.

Inspector Zachary Ojwang and Assistant Superintendent Robert Kirui appeared in Kisii Law Court before Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere and denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, over 30 GSU officers from the two police stations were caught on CCTV footage assaulting five suspects in an entertainment joint and a gold proceedings plant when they went for a raid with the Kenya Revenue Authority officers.

Three of the five suspects’ Joseph Marwa, Mwita Mohammed and Dominic Kilonzo had previously been charged with possession of uncustomed goods.

They were charged that on the 18th March 2021, at Isebania town within Migori County, they were jointly found in possession of three drums each containing 50kgs of Sodium cyanide with an equitable value of Ksh 53,796.

In a different account, Denis Sabas, Samuel Chacha were charged on 18 March of this year at Moi Club in isebania town Migori county.

They were in possession of uncustomed goods namely: 13 bottles of Balimi extra lager, 30 bottles of Serengeti premium lite, 14 bottles of pilsner, 25 bottles of Guinness, 24bottles of Kilimanjaro premium large, 6 bottles of Windhoek which had been removed without the authority of the commissioner of domestic taxes a place where they ought to have been charged before exercise duty amounting to Ksh 67,060.

All the five suspects pleaded not guilty and were released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 each.

The advocate representing the five suspects Mwita Kerario in his application told the court to allow the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct an investigation of the GSU officers starting Wednesday and present the report in court over assault allegations to the suspects.

In her ruling, the Resident Magistrate said IPOA should commence investigations and the court should not be involved in the investigation process.

She noted the assault of the suspects will not stop the case from proceeding in the court of law.

The case will be heard on 15th May 2021.