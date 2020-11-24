Two senior wardens charged over irregular award of Ksh. 6.4 M tender 

Two senior prison warders have been charged with the irregular and fraudulent award of a tender worth 6.4 million shillings.

Peter Ogal Hadulo and Hannah Mwakitani Wakio who are husband and wife are accused of awarding themselves the tender as well as failing to disclose a private interest contrary to section 48 (1) of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Appearing before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, denied the charges and were released on a Ksh 1 million with an alternative bond or Ksh 100,000 each.

According to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) report which was presented to the court, on diverse dates between 1st August 2011 and 30th June of the same year, the duo who worked at the Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison awarded themselves tender No DC/KSN/022/2012/2013.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The tender was to supply dry foodstuffs, fruits and vegetables to the correctional facility through their three companies Anwaki Enterprises, Kenondang Enterprises and Dinamax Enterprises Ltd where they are the registered Directors.

The proceeds from the tender were then wired to their bank accounts in Consolidated Bank and the Kenya Commercial Bank.

The EACC used the transactions to the banks as evidence against the couple.

The case will be mentioned on 16th of January 2023.