Two Sessions: Africa features prominently in Wang Yi’s meeting with foreign Press

Chinese engagements in Africa shaped State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting with the press on Monday on the sidelines of the fifth session of China’s 13th National People’s Congress.

While fielding questions from Journalists on China’s foreign policy and international relations, Wang stated that solidarity and cooperation with African countries remains a cornerstone of China’s foreign policy.

Since establishment of diplomatic relations with majority of African countries, Wang said China is only interested in the promotion of Africa’s development and rejuvenation.

Debt trap narrative

He dismissed the never-ending allegations that China is burdening Africa with debt by extending massive loan facilities. According to Wang, such a narrative has no basis and is only aimed at sowing seeds of discord between China and Africa.

“Over the years China has built 10,000 Kms of railways, over 100,000 kilometers of highways (Roads), nearly 100 ports, and innumerable hospitals and schools in Africa.” He said

“These are not debt traps but monuments of cooperation.” He told journalists.

And amid sentiments from skeptics, Wang said Beijing will continue to strengthen relations with Africa, particularly by extending the much-needed support to the continent.

FOCAC

He disclosed that the rollout of the nine development programs to Africa, as announced by President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal last year, will commence in the course of the year. He said the programs will help in the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future.

“Last year was a big year for China Africa cooperation. This year we start implementing deliverables of the ministerial conference. China honors its commitment for cooperation with Africa and never makes empty promises.” He said

“We will champion the spirit of China Africa friendship and cooperation and work with African countries on priority areas,” added Wang Yi

In the November 2021 Summit, President Xi announced that his government will give $10 Billion for trade financing, $10 Billion to be invested by Chinese businesses, another $10 Billion as a credit facility to African financial institutions, as well as $10 Billion of its share of IMF to African countries.

At the same time, Wang Yi promised that Beijing will vigorously increase anti-covid cooperation with Africa in an effort towards helping the continent overcome the health crisis that has been lingering for more than two years now.

“We will fully deliver on President Xi Jinping’s pledge of providing 1 billion vaccine doses to Africa and help Africa enhance capacity for localized vaccine production as Africa works toward the goal of vaccinating 60 percent of its population by the end of 2022.” He said

This year, Wang further indicated that President Xi Jinping’s administration will upgrade practical cooperation with Africa through the acceleration of Belt and Road projects. BRI currently accounts for a majority of infrastructure projects being developed in Africa courtesy of the world’s second-largest power.

“We will synergize global development initiatives with African Union’s Agenda 2063, and take concrete actions to support accelerate economic recovery for sustainable development of Africa.” He said

And having recently announced the appointment of a special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Wang says China is prepared to engage in extensive communication with the countries in the region and play a constructive role in the peace and development.